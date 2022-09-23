HJC unveils new RPHA 11 with a striking ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ design

Helmet manufacturer HJC has produced quite the eccentric designs over the past few years, including DC- and Marvel-themed shells like The Joker and Green Goblin RPHA 11 Pro models.

Now, the Korean brand has partnered with Sega of America to produce yet another one-of-a-kind design featuring one of the biggest video-game icons: Sonic the Hedgehog. This is the latest in HJC’s video-game collaborations, as you may recall that the brand recently partnered with Activision to create a Call of Duty-designed helmets.

PHOTO BY HJC

Underneath the signature Sonic blue design is the standard ECE 22.05-approved design that promises maximum protection and optimized performance. The helmet features a PIM+ shell with various reinforcement materials such as carbon and carbon-glass hybrid fabric for reduced weight and improved shock resistance.

As with other RPHA performance models, the RPHA 11 Sonic also gets a larger eye port to enable better road visibility when assuming a tucked, aggressive riding stance. The helmet also gets rear reflective patches and an emergency-release cheek-pad system for added safety.

At least in the European market, this new helmet is available in various sizes ranging from XS to 2XL. It comes with an additional smoke visor and a pinlock insert. It goes for

€629.90, or about P36,000 in local currency. If this were to make its way to our shores, would you get one?

More photos of the HJC RPHA 11 Sonic:

PHOTO BY HJC

PHOTO BY HJC

PHOTO BY HJC

