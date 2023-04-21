Specs, price, features: Everything you need to know about the 2023 Moto Guzzi V100

There were a dozen bikes launched during the 2023 Makina Moto Show. Bikerbox, the exclusive distributor of Moto Guzzi motorcycles in the Philippines, joined the show and launched the new V100 Mandello.

This bike is the Italian motorcycle manufacturer’s special-edition model built to mark its 100th anniversary and was unveiled at EICMA back in 2021. The V100 is also aptly named Mandello to commemorate the brand’s hometown.

So, what does this sport tourer have to offer? In this article, we take a deep dive into the spec sheet. Read on if you want to learn more about Moto Guzzi and Bikerbox’s newest offering.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

LTO ‘running out of plastic cards’ for licenses, will start issuing temporary IDs soon

Opinion: Chinese cars are here to stay. Are we ready?

Pricing

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Two variants of the V100 are available at launch—the Base which stickers for a cool P1.15 million, and the S which can be had for P200,000 more. We’ll discuss the differences later—for now, check out the pricing below.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Moto Guzzi V100 prices

Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello S – P1,350,000

Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello – P1,150,000

Design and dimensions

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

The V100 boasts a muscular and retro look. A small windshield can be found up front, right above the large headlamp that takes most of the real estate on the front end. The latter also houses the DRLs that mimic the shape of the Moto Guzzi logo.

It’s got sharp lines and edges on its fairings that complement the protruding V-twin engine quite nicely. It’s also got a single-sided swingarm that’s just *chef’s kiss*. The bike pictured here is also wearing a neat colorway, with green trim matching the gray and bronze bits quite well.

The V100 has a 32.1-inch seat height that can be lowered to 31.5 or 32.9 via the optional seats. It sits on 17-inch aluminum wheels shod in 120/70-17 and 190/55-17 Pirelli Angel GT II tires up front and out back, respectively. The bike weighs 233kg wet.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Moto Guzzi claims that the bike is built ergonomically, with a seat-handlebar-foot peg triangle enabling optimal comfort and aerodynamics. The foot pegs are positioned to help relieve knee stress while the variable-section aluminum handlebar takes pressure off from the rider’s wrists.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

‘Magpapahangin lang nang kaunti’ is NOT a valid excuse to ride without a helmet

Radio DJ Andi Manzano shows off her immaculate Land Rover Defender

Engine and specs

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Powering the new Moto Guzzi V100 is a 1,042cc liquid-cooled 90-degree V-twin engine with a longitudinal crank. This powertrain generates 115hp at 8,700rpm and 104Nm of torque at 6,750rpm and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission with an assist/slipper clutch and a shaft drive.

Stopping power, meanwhile, is provided by two 320mm floating discs with four-piston Brembo M4 calipers up front and a 280mm disc with a two-piston Brembo 2P caliper at the rear.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The V100 features an Ohlins suspension setup comprised of fully adjustable NIX Smart inverted forks at the front and fully adjustable TTX Smart piggyback-reservoir shock at the back.

Estimated fuel consumption for this bike is at 21km/L.

Extra features

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

The top-of-the-line V100 comes with a quickshifter. ABS comes as standard, as well as the five-inch TFT color display on the instrument cluster. Various ride modes are also available for this sport-touring bike.

Globally, the bike also gets cruise control and a heated seat to provide added comfort during long rides. It can also be configured with a wide range of Moto Guzzi accessories.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The special-edition Vespa Primavera Color Vibe lands in PH priced at P235k

Makina 2023: BMW R nineT 100 Years Edition can be yours for P1.795-M

What do you think of this new bike? Think it has what it takes to make a dent in the market? Share your thoughts in the comments section. You can also check out more photos of the Moto Guzzi’s special sport tourer below.

More photos of the Moto Guzzi V100 2023:

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Moto Guzzi

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Moto Guzzi

PHOTO BY Moto Guzzi

PHOTO BY Moto Guzzi