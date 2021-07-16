The 2021 Sportster S features Harley-Davidson’s all-new Revolution Max V-Twin

Harley-Davidson confirmed its 2021 pricelist and model updates earlier this year. Recently, though, the American manufacturer dropped a new bike that wasn't part of the announcement: the Sportster S.

According to Harley: “Sportster S is the first chapter of a whole new book of the Sportster saga. A legacy born in 1957 that outperformed the competition is now rebuilt to blow away the standards of today.”

The Sportster S is powered by Harley's own Revolution Max 1250T V-twin, a DOHC liquid-cooled engine with variable valve timing. The powertrain pumps out 121hp at 7,500rpm and 127Nm of torque at 6,000rpm. And because the Revolution Max is a structural component of the chassis, it eliminates the traditional frame, resulting in weight reduction and more precise handling.

The high-mount exhaust—inspired from flat-track racing—features corrosion-resistant, stainless-steel pipes that keep exhaust heat away from rider’s legs and tail section.

The Bluetooth-equipped four-inch LCD gives access to digital gauges, indicators, ride modes, and turn-by-turn navigation via buttons on the left- and right-hand controls.

Riders can select from the pre-programmed ride modes (Sport, Road, Rain) or customize their own settings. They also get access to Harley’s Cornering Enhanced Antilock Braking System and Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System.

The bike can also be modified with the Wild One collection (hand grips, cam sprocket medallions, alternator plug cover, etc.), not to mention a mid-control kit, engine guard, quick-release compact windshield, pillion, backrest, and tailbag.

The 2021 Harley-Davidson Sportster S comes in Vivid Black, Midnight Crimson, and Stone Washed White Pearl, with prices starting at $14,999 or P750,000.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

