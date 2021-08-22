If Bumblebee were a bike, he’d look like the 2022 Kawasaki Z900RS SE

In case Wiz Khalifa hasn’t convinced you that black and yellow make a good combo, then Kawasaki’s latest special edition bike probably will. Meet the 2022 Z900 RS SE, an updated version of Team Green’s popular retro roadster.

Its styling draws heavy inspiration from the original 1972 Kawasaki Z1 ‘Yellow Ball’ paint option. This fresh tribute features a timeless combination of black and yellow paint, a rolled seat, gold wheels, a black FI cover, and radiator side covers.

PHOTO BY Kawasaki

This isn’t just a dressed-up Z900RS, though, as Kawasaki has given the 2022 SE model an Öhlins S46 rear shock with a remote preload adjuster, a fully-adjustable 41mm gold inverted front fork, and a top-shelf Brembo front brake package with M4.32 radial monobloc calipers and 300mm rotors.

Powering this classic machine is a 948cc DOHC in-line-four engine with 109.9hp waiting at 8,500rpm and 98.5Nm of torque available at 6,500rpm. Matched to this mill is a six-speed transmission with an assist and slipper clutch. Letting the engine breathe is an exhaust system tuned to produce the ideal deep, low rumble.

PHOTO BY Kawasaki

For rider reassurance, Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC) comes standard. This feature offers two modes with varying levels of intervention, plus the option to turn KTRC off entirely. ABS is also included for added peace of mind.

This limited-run naked bike only comes in Metallic Diablo Black. Official pricing, as well as information on whether this model will be sold outside of Europe has yet to be released.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

