Yamaha amps up the XSR 125’s retro look with new Legacy edition

It’s hard not to like Yamaha’s XSR lineup. From the smaller 155 to the bigger 700 and 900 models, you’ve got a full range of two-wheelers sporting that classic look and boasting some nifty modern tech.

There’s one model missing from Yamaha Motor Philippines’ stable, though: the XSR125. This is the smaller XSR that was launched in Europe last year, and we envy that market for it. A lot.

PHOTO BY Yamaha

You see, Yamaha has just launched the new XSR125 Legacy edition in those parts, and it’s arguably the most retrotastic XSR model we’ve seen yet. If only these customization options were available here on our shores. Anyway...

The XSR125 Legacy gets a few tasteful tweaks, starting with the new colorway. It’s got old and silver accents on the aluminum gas tank and side covers. These are matched with the new aluminum spoked wheels shod in chunky Metzeler Karoo block-pattern tires. Frankly, these new bits give the bike a much classier look than any other XSR model in the range.

PHOTO BY Yamaha

Outside of these aesthetic changes, the bike remains the same. It still features a lightweight Deltabox frame and is still powered by a 124cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that churns out 14.75hp at 10,000rpm and 11.5Nm of torque at 8,000rpm. It gets a six-speed manual transmission with a wet multi-disc clutch.

What do you think of this new look on the XSR125, riders? Check out more photos of the bike below.

More photos of the Yamaha XSR125 Legacy:

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

