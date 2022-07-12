The new Ducati Panigale V4 is now easier to handle for riders ‘of all levels’

Last year, Ducati made the Panigale V4 easier to use off the track. This year, however, the Italian brand is revving things up a bit with more track-focused updates to its supersport model.

The array of upgrades includes enhancements to the bike’s aerodynamics, ergonomics, engine, chassis, and electronics. Ducati says this is the most significant evolution the Panigale V4 has undergone since its launch. The Bolognese brand also says the electronic improvements “make the bike even easier and more intuitive for riders of all levels” to handle.

PHOTO BY Ducati

This Panigale V4 is now equipped with new Engine Brake Control (EBC) EVO 2 software that improves stability, precision, and directionality while braking and cornering. The software features three selectable levels that optimize engine braking depending on the load on the rear wheel.

The Panigale V4 also gets a new Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) for 2023. This promises smoother shifting even with a completely open throttle, ultimately improving lap times on the track. The motorcycle manufacturer adds that the Ducati Traction Control (DTC) and Ride by Wire strategies have been refined further to complement the latest upgrades.

Rounding out the mechanical changes is the new strategy for the cooling fan, which enables better management of operating temperatures to improve comfort on the road and reduce heat buildup after track sessions.

As a nice treat, these upgrades on 2023 Panigales will also be available to owners of 2022 models through intervention at any Ducati Service center by the end of July. What do you think of these latest changes, Ducatisti?

