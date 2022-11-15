The new Benelli BKX 250 is quite the looker

Benelli also had its share of the limelight at the Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori (EICMA) this year. It pulled the wraps off of two head-turners in Milan: the BKX 250 and BKX 250 S.

The BKX has a very futuristic design. The quirky-looking headlamp with the split-type pattern matches nicely with the chiseled front fairings. The colorways available add to the model’s striking appeal.

PHOTO BY Benelli

Of the two, the BKX 250 S has the standard roadster look, with 17-inch front and rear wheels shod in 110/70-ZR17 and 150/60-ZR17 tires, respectively. The BKX 250, meanwhile, has that more adventure-bike build with the added handguards and upright windscreen. This also sits on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels with 100/90 front and 140/80 rear tires.

Powering the BKX models will be a 250cc engine that generates 25.8hp at 9,250rpm and 21Nm of torque at 8,000rpm. Benelli claims that these two models will supposedly focs on handling and ease of riding.

These two are expected to hit the global market next year. Would you like to see them land on our shores, too?

