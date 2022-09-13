Bristol launches the new Assassin R400 with a P268k introductory price

Bristol Motorcycles continues to expand its local lineup this year. After launching the Maxie 400 scooter a while back, the company has now unveiled the new Assassin R400.

The new naked bike features modern and aggressive styling that’s somewhat similar to the BMW F900 R. It’s got a large headlight up front that connects directly to the instrument cluster up top. The bike also has hints of the Mostro 250’s design—the old naked bike in Bristol’s stable—with those fairings with air-intake-like openings.

The new Assassin R400 is powered by a 371cc liquid-cooled two-cylinder engine. The high-revving powertrain is capable of 38.89hp at 10,500rpm and 28.5Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

Bristol claims this is a light and agile bike. Apart from the 1,370mm wheelbase, the bike weighs only 149kg, making it one of the most lightweight models in its class. The bike also sits on 17-inch wheels with 120/70-17 front and 150/60-17 rear tires.

The bike is also equipped with Nissin single-disc brakes up front and out back, and it also gets dual-channel ABS. Other amenities include the TFT panel display, the USB-A charging port, and the all-LED lighting system.

As far as pricing goes, the new Bristol Assassin R400 is now being offered with a P268,000 introductory price. This will only be available until September 20, though, so take note.

What do you think of this newest naked bike in our market? Do you think it looks ready to duke it out with the heavy hitters in its segment?

