The new Bristol Invictus 400RR comes with a P278k introductory price

After a series of launches to end 2022, Bristol Motorcycles is now kicking off the year with the addition of another new model to its lineup.

The new arrival is the brand’s first-ever sport bike, the Bristol Invictus 400RR. The bike boasts aggressive styling, with a sporty-looking front end matched with sharp lines and accents on the front and rear fairings.

PHOTO BY Bristol Motorcycles

Powering the Invictus is a familiar 371cc liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engine capable of 38.89hp at 10,500rpm and 28.5Nm at 9,000rpm. This is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. Sounds familiar? That’s the same powertrain in the Assasin R400 naked bike. This engine lets the bike reach speeds of up to 180kph. Fuel consumption, meanwhile, is pegged at around 26km/L.

PHOTO BY Bristol Motorcycles

The Invictus 400RR, like its Assassin sibling, is also very lightweight, listed at just 151kg. It has a 1,370mm wheelbase and its seat height is 790mm. The sport bike gets a 13-liter fuel tank and sits on 17-inch wheels shod in 110/70-17 and 150/60-17 front and rear tires, respectively. Stopping power is handled by a 320mm disc up front and a 240mm disc out back.

The Invictus also features a digital instrument cluster, all-LED lighting, and a USB-A charging port. Front and rear ABS comes as standard as well. Now, what about the SRP? This one comes with a P278,000 introductory price.

What do you think of this latest offering from Bristol? Is this something you’d consider at this price point?

PHOTO BY Bristol Motorcycles

