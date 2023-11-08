EICMA 2023: The 450MT is CFMoto’s impressive new entry-level ADV

CFMoto has an exciting new addition to its lineup that it unveiled at this year’s Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori (EICMA): the new 450MT.

This is the brand’s newest entry-level adventure bike. It’s got a striking design and a capable engine, and it’s looking pretty promising. It features typical ADV styling, with an upright stance and a windshield and large fairings up front. It still has CFMoto’s signature V-slash-arrow-like DRL, only here it’s fitted in the middle of the split-type headlamp.

The unit CFMoto debuted at EICMA was actually loaded wth accessories—crash guards, auxiliary lights, handguards, panniers, you name it. Frankly, it looks beefy and it looks pretty good.

PHOTO BY CFMoto

PHOTO BY CFMoto

As the name suggests, this bike is powered by a familiar 449cc parallel-twin engine, the same powertrain found in the likes of the 450NK which made its global debut in the Philippines earlier this year. In the 450MT, the power unit produces 43.58hp at 8,500rpm and 44Nm of torque at 6,250rpm.

The 450MT also gets a preload-adjustable KYB suspension setup with 200mm of travel with 20 levels of damping. This will enable more precise handling and better control off-road. It sits on 21- and 18-inch front and rear wheels shod in 90/90-21 and 140/70-18 tires, respectively. Ground clearance is at 220mm, seat height is at 820mm, and overall weight is at 175kg.

The bike also gets a few amenities like the Bosch dual-channel ABS (switchable for the rear via a dedicated handlebar button) and a Bosch traction control system that can be deactivated via the five-inch TFT display. Said display also gets Bluetooth connectivity.

Your thoughts on CFMoto’s new ADV, readers? Would you like to see this land in our market? We know we do.

PHOTO BY CFMoto

