2022 Makina Moto Show: CFMoto 450SR launched in PH with P299,900 SRP

The Makina Moto Show 2022 is underway, and one of the first launches of the day came courtesy of CFMoto.

The motorcycle maker has now unveiled the 450SR, a new lightweight sportbike. This new two-wheeler lands in our market boasting an aggressive-looking design paired with a sleek colorway. As you may have also noticed, there’s a carbon winglet up front for extra downforce without the added weight.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

The 450SR measures 1,990mm long, 735mm wide, and 1,130mm tall with a 1,730mm wheelbase. Standard seat height is listed at 795mm and curb weight is at 168kg. The bike sits on 17-inch alloy wheels shod in 110/70 R17 tires up front and 150/60 R17 tires out back.

Powering the new CFMoto 450SR is a 449.cc liquid-cooled, two-cylinder, fuel-injeted gasoline engine that generates 49.6hp at 9,500rpm and 39Nm of torque at 7,600rpm. The bike gets a slipper clutch, a 320mm single disc brake up front with Brembo M40 calipers, ad a 220mm single disc brake out back with a single-piston floating caliper.

The new CFMoto 450SR is priced at P299,900. The bike comes in Zircon Black and Nebula Black finishes. What do you think of this new offering?

More photos of the CFMoto 450SR 2023:

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

