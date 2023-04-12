The new CFMoto 800 NK could be launched at the 2023 Makina Moto Show

Motostrada already announced that it will be launching the new Peugeot XP400 adventure scooter at the 2023 Makina Moto Show. That isn’t the only brand under its portfolio that’s seeing a new introduction, though—there’ll also be a new CFMoto model arriving here.

The motorcycle manufacturer has released a few teaser photos on Facebook. They’re generic, if you ask us, so it won’t exactly be easy to call what this new bike’s going to be. Do you have any guesses yet?

The photo at the top of this article does show enough for us to make a guess. The silhouette isn’t the giveaway here—that profile just looks like that of any CFMoto naked bike—it’s the question at the bottom that is. “Ready to cut the edge?”

PHOTO BY CFMoto

Now, if you take a look at CFMoto’s global website, you’ll see the slogan ‘Cut the Edge’ on all 800 NK materials. That basically makes this a no-brainer. It does come as a bit of a surprise, though, seeing as CFMoto only unveiled this new naked bike back in March.

The 800 NK made its debut in China last month packing a KTM-derived 800cc engine that generates over 100hp at 10,500rpm. The bike can supposedly reach speeds of around 220kph.

We’ll still have to wait a bit more before we’re able to confirm all this. If you’re also waiting for this one, best keep an eye out for the launch on Friday.

CFMoto 800 NK teaser:

PHOTO BY CFMoto Philippines

