Makina 2023: CFMoto 800NK makes local debut with a P488,800 price tag

Motostrada has opened up its 2023 Makina Moto Show display with the launch of the new CFMoto 800NK. It looks like another one of our guesses were right.

CFMoto’s new naked bike debuts with the patented NK styling, highlighted mainly by the stylish LED headlamp up front. It packs a powerful 799cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that churns out 94hp at 9,000rpm and 81Nm of torque at 8,000rpm.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Makina 2023: Kymco Xciting VS 400 launched in PH priced at P399k

MIAS 2023: All-new Ford Territory launched; here’s everything you need to know about it

The 800NK features a KYB suspension setup, fully-adjustable up front and pre-load adjustable at the back. The bike sits on 17-inch wheels shod in Maxxis tires, and gets three different ride modes—Rain, Street, and Sport. The brake setup comprises 320mm dual discs up front and a 260mm single disc at the rear, and dual-channel ABS comes as standard.

The 800NK is also relatively lightweight at just 189kg. Seat height is listed at 795mm (31.2 inches).

Color options for the new 800NK include Zircon Black and Nebula White. It comes with a P488,800 price tag. What do you think of CFMoto’s newest bike?

See Also