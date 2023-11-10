EICMA 2023: CFMoto unveils naked and adventure concepts, new three-cylinder engine

CFMoto got really busy at the Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori (EICMA) this year. In addition to the new 450MT, the Chinese motorcycle manufacturer has also unveiled a host of two-wheeled concepts and a new three-cylinder engine at the show.

CFMoto 125NK Concept

PHOTO BY CFMoto

CFMoto isn’t just focusing on big bikes this year—it’s also given us a preview of its upcoming small-displacement offering. The 12NK Concept is what will ‘fill the void’ in this smaller segment and is the brand’s vision for the perfect ‘Fun Machine.’

The naked bike features the modern NK styling that we’ve seen from the likes of the 450NK, with a sleek, sexy overall shape. It boasts a single-sided swingarm, a carbon-fiber cover on the rear wheel, and an SC-Project exhaust. There’s also a carbon-fiber air duct on the front wheel. All these hint that performance-wise, this bike should be rather impressive.

PHOTO BY CFMoto

CFMoto MT-X Concept

PHOTO BY CFMoto

The other concept highlighting CFMoto’s EICMA lineup is the MT-X, or what the brand calls its ‘Explorer Machine.’ It bears styling cues seemingly derived from the 800MT with the sharp-looking front end as well as from the 450MT with the flat seat and seemingly slim frame.

The bike features a full LED lighting system and an eight-inch TFT touchscreen display. Off-road capabilities are also enhanced by the high ground clearance and increased suspension travel, and its center of gravity is lowered thanks to the fuel tank that extends all the way to the bottom.

PHOTO BY CFMoto

PHOTO BY CFMoto

CFMoto’s new 675cc three-cylinder engine

PHOTO BY CFMoto

The EICMA roster is also highlighted by CFMoto’s latest invention, a 675cc three-cylinder engine that’s supposedly lightweight and highly durable. It promises impressive acceleration thanks to the low-inertia crank and smooth power delivery via the FCC slipper clutch.

This new engine will be capable of producing over 100hp and up to 68Nm of torque at 8,250rpm and rev all the way to 12,300rpm. It’ll help build stupidly quick bikes, too, as 0-100kph is pegged at just 3sec with this powertrain. From 2024, CFMoto will begin equipping its bike with this new engine.

CFMoto 800NK GP

PHOTO BY CFMoto

Lastly, CFMoto’s showcase was capped off with the reveal of the 800NK GP, a track-ready version of the most powerful naked bike in the NK range. This was built as part of CFMoto’s Moto3 racing project under MotoGP.

Everything on this bike is race-oriented, including the tires, brakes, adjustable suspension, slip-on exhaust, raised footrests, lowered handlebar, and single-seat configuration. We reckon this is barely road-legal.

PHOTO BY CFMoto

“Times are evolving fast and so are we. It has been and is our vision to become a premium global powersports brand,” said CFMoto vice president of sales for Europe Markus Ferch. “We follow a clear strategy of globalization, electrification, and connectivity to achieve the vision. The quest for excellence will not slow or cease. CFMoto has established the brand and is now firing on all cylinders to stay true to the innovative essence. Outstanding vehicles, first-class quality, and emotive design and ideas are helping the firm to be seen, to be heard and to be a part of everyday life and mobility.”

So, which of these would you like to see land in our market in the future?