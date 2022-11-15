Will CFMoto’s next-generation NK models look like this?

There’s been a lot of talk about the new bikes that surfaced at the Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori (EICMA) this year. Of the select two-wheelers that stood out, there was one that we know has a lot of riders in our market excited: the CFMoto NK-C22 concept.

This could very well be a preview of what the next-generation NK roadsters might look like. The NK-C22 has a very sleek appearance, characterized by a striking Y-shaped headlight, an aggressive-looking front end, bulky fairings, and twin exhaust pipes at the rear. The bike also gets large front and rear tires with multiple disc brakes as well as a single-sided swingarm.

PHOTO BY CFMoto

CFMoto has yet to release the specs of the new model that will result from this concept, but we can probably expect that the latter will have the same 800cc engine platform as the former. We reckon if smaller versions were to be built, we might just end up seeing miniature versions of this one.

CFMoto will fully launch a new model based on this sometime in 2023. Looking forward to the big reveal?

