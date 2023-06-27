Disney, Vespa team up to build a scooter for Mickey Mouse fans

Here’s a collab you probably weren’t expecting to see today: Vespa and Disney. The Italian motorcycle manufacturer has teamed up with American mass media and entertainment company to create a special one-of-a-kind scoot.

This, Disney fans, is the Vespa Mickey Mouse Edition. It’s based on the Primavera, and will be available for the 50cc, 125cc, and 150cc variants. This dressed-up Vespa features a black, red, white, and yellow colorway to match the colors of—you guessed it—Mickey Mouse himself.

As a nice bonus for would-be buyers, Vespa is throwing a special helmet finished in the same colors into this package.

PHOTO BY Vespa

“Dreams allow us to look to the future with optimism, even in complex times such as these. A timeless icon like Vespa could not fail to celebrate, on this very special occasion of Disney’s 100th Anniversary, an equally everlasting icon like Mickey Mouse, with a tribute to creativity, imagination, light-heartedness, and fun—the very values that have always anchored Vespa. Today, as then,” said Piaggio Group global strategy, product, marketing, and innovation chief executive Michele Colaninno. “This collaboration between Vespa and Disney represents the celebration of two historic companies that have a common dream: to allow everyone to express their imagination freely.”

“Just like Mickey Mouse, Vespa is a cultural icon, evoking a sense of fun and adventure and together they form a wonderful combination, truly extending our timeless storytelling,” said Disney Consumer Products, Games, & Publishing EMEA senior vice president Claire Terry. “We are incredibly excited to bring this version of the iconic scooter to our fans in our centenary year and bringing all of Mickey’s charm and personality to road trips wherever people want to go!”

So, for the real question... when’s the next collab dropping? We’re sure there are a lot of folks out there who’d love to see more Disney-themed scooters just as much as the next person.

More photos of the Disney Vespa Mickey Mouse Edition:

PHOTO BY Vespa

PHOTO BY Vespa

PHOTO BY Vespa

PHOTO BY Vespa

PHOTO BY Vespa

PHOTO BY Vespa

