Makina Moto Show 2022: Ducati officially launches the new DesertX priced at P1.44-M

The Philippines has been a big market for Ducati over the years, even throughout the pandemic. The company’s latest move, however, shows just how important our market is to the brand: the launch of the Ducati DesertX at the Makina Moto Show 2022.

The Italian marque’s newest creation lands on our shores just less than a year after it made its global debut. Rumors about the new adventure bike’s local arrival surfaced just a few weeks back, and now it’s finally here.

PHOTO BY Ducati

The DesertX has this excellent mix of retro and modern design cues, with a very sleek frame accentuated by twin round headlamps up front and minimalist stripes on the sides. The windshield features a dotted-like pattern that adds more style to the front end.

The available tech adds to the bike’s modern vibe. There’s a five-inch high-res TFT color display mounted front and center, and it’s integrated with the Ducati Mutlimedia System that enables smartphone connectivity. The six ride modes—Enduro, Rally, Sport, Touring, Urban, and Wet—can also be selected through the small display.

PHOTO BY Ducati

Powering the Ducati DesertX is a 937cc liquid-cooled, two-cylinder L-twin engine with the patented Desmodronic valvetrain. This powertrain generates 110hp at 9,250rpm and 92Nm at 6,500rpm, and is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

The bike sits on a 21- and 18-inch cross-spoked front and rear wheels shod in Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR 90/90 R21 MC 54V and 150/70 R18 MC 70V tires, respectively. The suspension setup features a fully-adjustable upside-down KYB front fork and a fully-adjustable, aluminum double-sided swingarm KYB monoshock at the rear.

Stopping power is handled by twin 320mm aluminum semi-floating front discs with Brembo monoblock four-piston calipers and a single 265mm rear disc with Brembo floating two-piston caliper. The bike gets Bosch cornering ABS on both front and rear ends.

This two-wheeler has a listed 223kg curb weight, an 875mm seat height, and a 1,608mm wheelbase. It has a 21-liter fuel tank, and consumption is pegged to be about 17.8km/L.

The new adventure bike is now in the Philippines with a P1,440,000 price tag for the red colorway. Opting for the white finish will cost an additional P15,000. What do you think of Ducati’s newest offering, readers?

More photos of the Ducati DesertX 2023:

