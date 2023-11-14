Behold the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE, EICMA 2023’s ‘Most Beautiful Motorcycle’

Ducati recently added a new beast to its lineup: the new Hypermotard 698 Mono. This high-revving, high-performance single-cylinder bike just made a public appearance at the Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo Accessori (EICMA).

And it wasn’t just any regular outing for the new Hypermotard—the 698 Mono RVE with its graffiti livery eventually earned the title of ‘Most Beautiful Motorcycle’ at EICMA 2023. This contest is organized by Italian magazine Motociclismo and started in 2005. This year, 25,000 enthusiasts cast their votes, and the Hypermotard 698 Mono earned 35% of those to finish first.

PHOTO BY Ducati

The 698 Mono—while it looks very similar to the Hypermotard we know of—derives its name from its engine, the new Superquadro Mono. This is the first single-cylinder unit that Ducati has built in decades and is the most sophisticated and powerful of its kind. The road-going engine produces a record-breaking 77.5hp at 10,250rpm and 62.76Nm of torque at 8,000rpm.

The heart of this race-ready Ducati was built with the same formula as the 1299 Panigale, the 1,285cc Superquadro. The 659cc Superquadro Mono retains the Panigale’s 116mm engine bore with a 62.4mm stroke. It features titanium intake valves and an aluminum cylinder liner. With a Termignoni racing exhaust in track configuration, the 698 Mono’s maximum power output goes up to 84.5hp. You know, in case the single-cyl’s original figures weren’t enough for you.

In case you missed the world premiere a few weeks back, you can check out the video below. What do you think of Ducati’s newest creation? Would you like to see this on our shores?

World premiere: Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

More photos of the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE:

PHOTO BY Ducati

PHOTO BY Ducati