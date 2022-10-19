The new Ducati Panigale V4 R can put out 240.5hp and rev all the way up to 16,500rpm

Ducati has been on a roll over the past few months. The Italian motorcycle marque has already introduced a handful of new motorcycles as of late, and now it’s back with yet another one: the Ducati Panigale V4 R.

Ducati describes this as “the closest production model to a competition bike ever.” It’s powered by new 998cc Desmosedici Stradale R engine that revs all the way to 16,500rpm in sixth gear. It churns out 218hp at 15,500rpm, and with a new Ducati Corse performance oil specially developed by Shell, the peak figure jumps to 240.5hp.

The new Panigale V4R’s Ducati Traction Control and Ride By Wire System have both been refined further for improved performance. The chassis, meanwhile, promises increased nimbleness, rider feeling, and grip according to Ducati. Aerodynamics are then improved by the new two-element wings that are 40% more compact and 50% thinner than before.

The new Panigale V4 R is available in two versions: Standard and Racing. These two basically look the same, but the latter gets a full Akrapovic titanium racing exhaust and carbon-fiber open clutch cover. What do you think of this new monster—no pun intended—from Ducati? Check out more photos of it below.

More photos of the Ducati Panigale V4 R:

