Ducati has refined the Scrambler’s design and added a host of upgrades in the process

It’s been a pretty big year for Ducati’s famed Scrambler nameplate so far. In addition to its 60th anniversary, the popular model just breached the 100,000 unit sales mark in 2022. Now, the Italian marque is putting the icing on the cake with the reveal of the all-new model.

The next-generation Scrambler adds to the continuously growing list of Ducatis that premiered this year. This latest iteration boasts a more refined design while maintaining that iconic Scrambler look. It also gets a few nifty tech upgrades and performance enhancements here and there.

There are three variants available, each boasting a distinct look: Icon, Full Throttle, and Nightshift. More on those later—let’s talk upgrades first.

Ducati says it has shaved off 4kg from the Scrambler. The new model boasts a lighter trellis frame and lighter engine. The latter comes with a new eight-disc clutch with a softer pull with an overall more compact design. This particular powertrain is an 803cc air-cooled, L-Twin Desmodromic engine that churns out 73hp at 8,250rpm and and 65.2Nm of torque at 7,000rpm. This is mated to a six-speed manual tranny.

Ducati also claims the new Scrambler will have a sportier feel to it, as the rear frame is now separate from the main frame. Shifting is supposedly smoother and more precise as well.

As mentioned earlier, three versions of the new Scrambler are available. The Scrambler Icon, which is the yellow one you see here, has the simplest styling, featuring a familiar design but with additional black bits and decals all around. It can be had in nine different colorways.

The red-liveried Scrambler Full Throttle is the sportiest-looking of the bunch, with a beefy-looking exhaust, a skid plate underneath, and ‘62’ decals to mark the Scrambler’s first year. This can be spec’d with seat cover for that even sportier single-seat look. The handlebar has been slightly tweaked as well to improve the riding position.

Last up is the stealthy-looking Scrambler Nightshift, the most elegant of the three. Like the Full Throttle variant, the Nightshift also has a shorter front fender and no rear fender. The bike exudes an almost cafe racer-style aesthetic.





If you had to pick among the three, which Scrambler would you opt for?

