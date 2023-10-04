Ducati launches all-new Scrambler in PH; introductory prices start at P670k

Hundreds of Ducatisti flocked to Bonifacio Global City this weekend for Scrambler Day 2023. But it wasn’t just the gathering of fans and enthusiasts that went down on Sunday—Ducati Philippines also officially launched the next-generation Scrambler during the event.

The all-new Scrambler still bears the nameplate’s iconic retro design, only it now looks a bit sleeker and more modern than before. The most striking design change is the addition of the X-shaped headlamp cover up front which comes as standard. The tank now looks a bit beefier as well, as the color accent no longer encloses the black or silver trim on the sides.

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

Speaking of colors, there are a few available depending on the variant. The base Scrambler Icon is available in 62 Yellow, Ducati Red, and Thrilling Black. The higher Nightshift trim can be had in Nebula Black, and the Scrambler Full Throttle comes in a combination of Rosso GP’19 and Dark Stealth.

Mechanically, Ducati has managed to improve the Scrambler’s performance and reduce the overall weight by 4kg while keeping the same engine displacement in the old model. This next-gen bike comes packing an 803cc L-twin engine with the brand’s signature desmodromic valves. This powertrain generates 73hp at 8,250rpm and 65.2Nm of torque at 7,000rpm. This is standard across the range.

As far as prices go, the lineup starts at P670,000 for the Icon trim and P790,000 for the higher variants. These are just introductory prices, though, so take note. You can check out the price list below.

Next-gen Ducati Scrambler 2024 prices

Ducati Scrambler Nightshift – P790,000

Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle – P790,000

Ducati Scrambler Icon – P670,000

What do you think of the all-new Ducati Scrambler? We’ll also have our first impressions on this one out soon—stay tuned for that.

More photos of the Ducati Scrambler 2024:

