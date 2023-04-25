Gogoro to officially become available in PH by Q4 2023

Slowly but steadily, Filipinos are starting the shift towards electric mobility. We’re beginning to see more and more electric two-wheelers like e-bikes and e-kick scooters in the metro.

There’s now a new player in this space, and it’s got potential to make a significant impact in the mobility sector: Gogoro. The tech giant is known for its electric scooters with swappable batteries in Taiwan, and it’s now set to enter our market through Ayala Corporation, Globe, and 917 Ventures.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Globe has officially introduced Gogoro to the market and announced the start of the Globe Employee Pilot Program. Through this program, 70 Globe employees will be testing Gogoro scooters and swappable battery stations—also called Go Stations—over two months. The pilot testers will be able to provide valuable insights before Gogoro officially becomes available to the public in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Gogoro’s scooters are powered by the aforementioned swappable batteries, which, when out of juice, can be replaced with a fully charged battery at any Go Station. The swapping process takes just six seconds.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

When asked about the potential pricing, Gogoro co-founder and CEO Horace Luke only said it will be “amazingly affordable.” He also added that there will be a variety of products that will cater to different needs, whether it’s increased performance or practicality. “We have a price range that will satisfy—I believe—all Filipinos.” Still no estimated pricing there, but we’ll take it. It won’t be too long before the public launch, anyway.

More photos of Gogoro’s new electric scooters:

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia