The Harley-Davidson Low Rider El Diablo is a beautifully designed cruiser bike

Harley-Davidson and its custom paintjobs—the brand just has a thing for mixing up colors. After showing us its custom Apex finish, Harley has now unveiled a limited-edition Low Rider featuring a classy new colorway.

Say hello to the new Harley-Davidson Low Rider El Diablo, the newest addition to the motorcycle brand’s Icons collection. The detailed paint scheme was done by Gunslinger Custom Paint. The base is El Diablo Bright Red, covered with a second pass of Bright Red Sunglo. More El Diablo Dark Red Metallic and Dark Red Pearl make up the exterior.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

A simple 5-step guide to the entire 2022 LTO driver's license renewal process

Reminder: Just because you pay for a parking slot doesn’t mean it’s legal to park there

PHOTO BY Harley-Davidson

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The powertrain and the bits and pieces underneath are finished in black to further accentuate the El Diablo color scheme. The cast-aluminum wheels, meanwhile, add further contrast to the design.

It’s not all about the aesthetics, though, as this bike is powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 117cc V-twin mill that generates 169Nm at 3,500rpm. Harley has also fitted the bike with a tuned Heavy Breather intake and a high-performance two-in-two offset shotgun ehaust for greater road presence. Screamin’ Eagle performance parts are also available to give the engine a further boost.

The Low Rider El Diablo also comes with a built-in audio setup jointly developed with Rockford Forsgate. The setup comes with a pair of 5.25-inch woofers, a pair of tweeters, and a 250-watt amplifier mounted within the fairing. The setup also supports Bluetooth connectivity, among many other features.

This will be a one-time build for Harley, and only 1,500 serialized examples will be produced. It’s going to be as rare as it gets.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Harley-Davidson

“The Low Rider El Diablo is a modern expression of the iconic 1983 Harley-Davidson FXRT and a representation of the creative times it was born in,” said Brad Richards, Harley-Davidson vice president of design and creative director for motorcycles. “It embodies the spirit of counterculture in Southern California in the ‘80s in a contemporary package that features meticulously crafted custom paint, including pinstripe trajectories that nod directly to those of the original FXRT.”

Continue reading below ↓

What do you think of this beautiful two-wheeler? Would you like to see other Harleys featuring this same finish?

More photos of the limited-edition Harley-Davidson Low Rider El Diablo:

PHOTO BY Harley-Davidson

PHOTO BY Harley-Davidson

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Harley-Davidson

PHOTO BY Harley-Davidson

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Harley-Davidson

PHOTO BY Harley-Davidson

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Harley-Davidson

PHOTO BY Harley-Davidson

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Harley-Davidson

PHOTO BY Harley-Davidson

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.