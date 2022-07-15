Harley riders, you can now get a Nightster in the local market for P950,000

The wait is over, Harley-Davidson fans. Just a few months after the big reveal, the motorcycle manufacturer has now launched the new Nightster in the Philippines.

The Nightster lands on our shores with sleek looks, a revolutionary (no pun intended) new engine, and a sub-P1 million price tag. Let’s take a closer look.

The Nightster is one of Harley’s Sportster-based models and boasts that sexy retro look akin to the brand’s cruisers. It comes standard with a single-seat configuration, bar-end side mirrors, and a front headlight cowl.

Apart from the looks, one of the real highlights of the new Nighster is its Revolution Max 975T powertrain. This is a 975cc liquid-cooled 60-degree V-twin engine that generates 90hp at 7,500rpm and 95Nm of torque at 5,000rpm. HD promises a torque curve that stays flat through the broad powerband and is designed to deliver strong acceleration and power through midrange revs.

The Harley-Davidson Nightster is now available in the Philippines with a P950,000 SRP for the Vivid Black colorway. The Gunship Grey and Redline Red color options, meanwhile, cost an added P50,000.

The new cruiser bike will be on display via at all Harley-Davidson dealerships in the country this weekend, in case you want to get up close and personal with it. Of course, you can also check out more photos of it below. What do you guys think of this one?

More photos of the Harley-Davidson Nighster:

