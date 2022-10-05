Honda CB750 Hornet debuts with aggressive styling and a high-revving parallel-twin

A few months ago, Honda treated us to some sketches of the upcoming Hornet. Fast-forward to this year’s Intermot Motorcycle Fair in Cologne, Germany, and the motorcycle maker has finally unveiled the new naked bike in all its glory. Behold, the all-new CB750 Hornet.

The Hornet is as aggressively styled as those initial drawings suggest. The front end is highlighted by the sharp nose and the chiseled fuel tank. Honda has mixed up the colors quite nicely here, too, with red accents on the frame and the front forks adding a lot of flavor to the design.

Speaking of colors, this bike can be had in Pearl Glare White, Graphite Black, Matte iridium Gray Metallic, and Mat Goldfinch Yellow. The white and black options are the ones that get red exterior accents.

PHOTO BY Honda

Not to quote any famous TikTok song that the Gen Zs sing along to these days, but let’s skip to the good part—the engine. The new CB750 Hornet is powered by a 755cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that generates 90.5hp at 9,500rpm and 75Nm of torque at 7,250rpm.

Honda says this high-revving powertrain “creates a V-twin-like pulse” with its 270-degree crank and uneven firing order. The bespoke exhaust, meanwhile, complements this powerplant to create a unique sound.

PHOTO BY Honda

Honda says the CB750 Hornet also borrows tech from the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, with nickel-silicon carbide coating in its twin cylinders that enable sharp throttle response and pick-up. Honda also claims that the lightweight steel-diamond frame with the Showa 41mm front forks and preload-adjustable rear shocks enhance agility and allow for precise handling.

PHOTO BY Honda

There are three default ride modes available, with preset combinations that optimize power, braking, and torque control depending on the setting. A ‘User’ mode then allows for further customization. Honda will also offer various accessories for the CB750 Hornet, with Sport, Style, and Touring packages available.

We’ve no idea if there’s a chance this new naked bike will land in our market. That said, we do reckon it would make a great addition to Honda Philippines’ lineup, joining the likes of the CB650R, CB500F, and CBR500R. Would you like to see it here?

More photos of the Honda CB750 Hornet 2023:

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

