Want your kids to start off-roading on two wheels? Check out Husqvarna’s minicycles

So you just bought your kid one of those motorized balance bikes from Husqvarna, and you’ve noticed that your child’s starting to outgrow his small two-wheeler. What’s up next?

Pocket bikes. If it’s time for your kid to move up, these are what should be on your shopping lists. And if your kid actually started off with those small Husky balance bikes we mentioned earlier, then here’s the perfect upgrade: the new Husqvarna minicycles.

These are the Swedish brand’s new miniature motocross bikes built specifically for the little ones. There are three models in the range—the TC 85, TC 65, and TC 50—all of which have just received some design tweaks.

PHOTO BY Husqvarna

The three bikes sport new white, gray, and yellow graphics for that signature Husqvarna branding. All bikes sit on Maxxis Maxxcross MX-ST tires for maximum traction on the dirt and feature WP XACT front forks and an XACT PDS monoshock at the rear.

The bike sitting in the middle of the range, the TC 65, gets a new clutch assembly and larger brake components from Formula. This and the smaller entry-level TC 50 both benefit from Neken tapered aluminum handlebars that promise improved ergonomics.

The bigger TC 85—which Husqvarna says bridges the gap between small motocross models and full-size machines—gets new Black Excel rims and CNC-machined hubs for improved stability.

Now, you wouldn’t want your little boys and girls riding without any gear, would you? Well, you can check out some of Husqvarna’s branded merch—they’ve got stuff for kids there, too.

PHOTO BY Husqvarna

