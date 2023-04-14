Makina 2023: Husqvarna unveils new Norden 901 with a P950k SRP

Here it is, folks. As anticipated, Husqvarna Philippines has now launched the Norden 901.

This off-road-ready Husky has just made its debut at the 2023 Makina Moto Show bearing its stylish retro design highlighted by colors of the Philippine flag. Why so? Well, because this bike will be assembled locally at the Husqvarna plant in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Makina 2023: The Honda Rebel 1100 finally lands in PH priced at P650,000

Makina 2023: CFMoto 800NK makes local debut with a P488,800 price tag

PHOTO BY Echo Antonio

The Norden is powered by an 898cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates 105hp and 100Nm of torque. The bike features cornering traction control and ABS, cruise control, and a quick shifter with auto blip as standard.

The new Husky also sits on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels shod in Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires. It has a 19-liter fuel tank and a fully adjustable front and rear WP Apex suspension setup. At its lowest setting, seat height is 854mm and goes all the way up to 874mm. Ground clearance is 252mm, while dry weight is a light 204kg.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Optional for this bike includes Husqvarna Connectivity and Explorer Mode. The latter adds adjustable traction control and throttle mapping to the package.

The Norden 901 lands in the Philippines with a P950,000 price tag. What do you guys think of this one? Check out more photos of it below.

More photos of the Husqvarna Norden 901:

PHOTO BY Echo Antonio

PHOTO BY Echo Antonio

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY Echo Antonio