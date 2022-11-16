Italjet has finally built an expressway-legal Dragster

Behold, one of the biggest reveals at the Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori this year: the Italjet Dragster 500GP.

Yes, you read that right. Italjet has now finally decided to stuff a bigger engine into its sought-after hyper scooter. Specifically, a 450cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder DOHC engine that puts out 43hp at 8,000rpm and 43Nm at 6,000rpm.

For the lucky people in markets where this bike will land, this just means added power and improved performance for the famed Dragster. But for people here on our shores, this just means one thing: it’ll finally be expressway-legal. If you’re going to spend a bucketload of money on a motorcycle, you’d at least want to be able to enter tollways with it, right?

Circling back to that performance bit, this hyper scooter really does have that one covered. Italjet has equipped the Dragster 500GP with a six-speed gearbox with a multi-plate clutch. Stopping power is handled by two 270mm discs up front and a single 230mm disc at the rear. Brembo calipers and ABS come as standard.

This Dragster also sits on 15-inch front and rear wheels shod in 120/70-15 and 160/60-15 tires, respectively. It has a 12-liter fuel tank and a 1,484mm wheelbase. Seat height is listed at 820mm, while dry weight is at 180kg.

Italjet is still calling this a concept right now, but word on the street is that this will make it into production by 2024. We know what you’re thinking: how much is it? Expect this to cost a fortune. But before you worry about how much it’ll cost, worry about how on Earth will you reserve a unit first. We bet this thing will sell out before it even hits showroom floors.

More photos of the Italjet Dragster 500GP:

