These were the 10 best-selling Japanese motorcycles in the first half of the year

If the sheer number of two-wheelers on the road is not enough to convince you that the motorcycle industry is recovering at a stronger and faster pace than other sectors, check this out: The Motorcycle Development Program Participants Association (MDPPA) has recorded a total of 719,232 units sold from January 1 to June 20 this year.

That figure represents a 59.5% increase over the 451,034 units sold during the same period last year at the height of the pandemic.

Honda Philippines (HPI) is still leading the pack with 329,540 units sold. It’s followed by Yamaha Motor Philippines (YMPH) with 236,125 units. Suzuki Philippines sold 76,174 units and Kawasaki Philippines sold 77,393 units.

By category, AT (scooters) maintains its sales lead with a total of 430,194 units sold (versus 231,306 units last year), followed by BU (business unit) with 136,115 units (117,266 units last year), MPD (moped or underbone) with 120,358 units (86,174 units last year); and ST (street bikes) with 28,237 units (14,765 units last year).

Our sources say these figures would have been higher if not for the supply problem in some of the models, which are mostly imported from abroad.

But more than these figures, we’re pretty sure you’re more interested in knowing which motorcycle products are on the leaderboard. Here are the top 10 motorbikes in terms of sales performance for the first semester of 2021:

1) Honda Click 125i (121,902 units sold)

PHOTO BY Honda

2) Yamaha NMax (63,546 units sold)

PHOTO BY Matthew Galang

3) Yamaha Mio i 125 S (57,012 units sold)

PHOTO BY Yamaha Motor Philippines

4) Honda BeAT Fi (48,328 units sold)

PHOTO BY Honda

5) Honda TMX125 Alpha (40,612 units sold)

PHOTO BY Honda

6) Honda XRM125 (40,478 units sold)

PHOTO BY Aris Ilagan

7) Yamaha Mio Aerox S (34,638 units sold)

PHOTO BY Agnes Uzochika Aja

8) Suzuki Raider R150 Fi (30,928 units sold)

PHOTO BY Suzuki Philippines

9) Kawasaki CT125 (29,914 units sold)

PHOTO BY Kawasaki Philippines

10) Kawasaki Barako 175 (21,360 units sold)

PHOTO BY Kawasaki Philippines

At the rate things are going with the MDPPA, do you think it can reach the 1.5-million mark by the end of the year?

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

