Kawasaki has equipped the Ninja 650, Z650 with traction control

The Ninja 650 and Z650 are arguably two of the most popular and powerful models in the Kawasaki lineup. That said, the Japanese motorcycle marque doesn’t seem content with these bikes just yet, as it has now rolled out some performance-oriented updates for the two.

Kawasaki has now equipped the Z650 and the Ninja 650 with KTRC, the brand’s advanced traction control system. The system includes a level-one setting that manages traction control when cornering, enabling maximum drive out of curves while managing wheel spin. Level two allows the traction control to intervene earlier as needed when riding on poor road surfaces. The third setting, meanwhile, allows riders to turn off KTRC completely.

PHOTO BY Kawasaki

PHOTO BY Kawasaki

These tech updates also come with new color combinations for both bikes. Color options for the Z650 include Metallic Spark Black with Metallic Flat Spark Black, Metallic Phantom Silver with Metallic Carbon Gray, and Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray with Ebony. The Ninja 650, meanwhile, can be had with a Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray with Ebony finish or a Lime Green with Ebony colorway.

These updates aren’t groundbreaking, but they’re important ones that would surely benefit a lot of Ninja or Z riders. What do you guys think—would you like to see these make their way to our market?

PHOTO BY Kawasaki

PHOTO BY Kawasaki

