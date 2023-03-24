Kymco launches new AK 550 Premium priced at P649k, KRV Moto 180 priced at P199.9k

It’s been quite the busy show at the 2023 Inside Racing Bike Festival (IRBF) so far. After the two launches from Yamaha Motor Philippines, it was Kymco Philippines’ turn to take center stage and showcase its own pair of new motorcycles.

Kymco has just unveiled the new AK 550 Premium and the KRV Moto 180, two new variants that further add to the brand’s wide scooter lineup. First up, the maxi-scoot.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

The AK 550 Premium makes its debut boasting a host of new tech and a P649,000 price tag. Albeit it bears the same design as the AK 550, it features a new power-adjustable windshield up top. The bike is also equipped with a new advanced intelligent braking system (AIBS) and cruise control to go along with its traction control system.

The bike retains its current engine—that’s a 550.4cc liquid-cooled, two-cylinder powertrain that generates 50.29hp at 7,500rpm and 52Nm at 6,000rpm and is mated to a CVT. The bike packs a 14.5-liter fuel tank and gets front and rear ABS as standard.

The Kymco AK 550 Premium comes with a P649,000 sticker price.

PHOTO BY Teddy Garcia Jr.

As for the KRV Moto 180, it’s basically the same as the first KRV we saw a while back, only this one gets a chain instead of a belt driving the rear wheel. The chain-driven system supposedly allows for easier and more affordable customization, smoother acceleration, and lower maintenance costs.

Powering the KRV is a familiar 175.1cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine churning out 16.57hp at 8,000rpm and 15.48Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. This small-displacement scoot is priced at P199,900, which is P10,000 more than the belt-driven KRV 180i TCS.

What do you think of these new scooters from Kymco? Check out more photos below.

Kymco AK 550 Premium 2023, KRV Moto 180 2023 photos:

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Teddy Garcia Jr.

PHOTO BY Teddy Garcia Jr.

PHOTO BY Teddy Garcia Jr.