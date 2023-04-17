Makina 2023: Kymco has quirky new colors for the Like 125 Italia and 150i

The new Xciting wasn’t the only new Kymco to grace the Makina Moto Show this year. The motorcycle manufacturer also displayed the Like 125 Italia and Like 150i boasting quirky new colorways.

Both models get three new colors each. The 125 gets a new powder blue-like finish, while the 150i gets a mint green option. Yellow and white colorways are also available for both scooters.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

The new aesthetics don’t come with mechanical changes. The 125 Italia is still powered by a 124.8cc air-cooled, single-cylinder carbureted gasoline engine that generates 11.4hp at 7,500rpm and 10.4Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. It comes with a P92,900 sticker price.

The Like 150i, meanwhile, gets a 150cc air-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel-injected powertrain capable of 13.28hp at 9,000rpm and 12.5Nm at 6,500rpm. Unlike the smaller Like, the 150i gets dual-channel Bosch ABS. The retail price for this one is P134,000.

What do you think? Dig Kymco’s new colors?

New Kymco Like 125 Italia, 150i colors

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia