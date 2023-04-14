Makina 2023: Kymco Xciting VS 400 launched in PH priced at P399k

Fresh off the launch of its new scooters at the Inside Racing Bike Festival a few weeks back, Kymco Philippines is back with yet another new introduction at the 2023 Makina Moto Show.

The latest addition to Kymco’s local lineup is the Xciting VS 400. It boasts the Xciting’s stylish looks with its aggressive-looking front fascia and a large windshield up front. Powering it is a familiar 400.1cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that churns out 33.53hp at 7,250rpm at 37.5Nm at 5,750rpm.

The bike weighs 195kg (dry), and its seat height is 805mm (31.69 inches). It has a 12.5-liter fuel tank. The scooter sits on 15-inch front and 14-inch rear wheels. It gets 280mm dual-disc brakes up front with ABS as standard.

The new Kymco Xciting VS 400 stickers for P399,000. We’ll update this article with more photos throughout the day, so check back in later for more.

