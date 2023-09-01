Lambretta launches first-ever official store in PH

Our market has grown quite fond of retro scooters over the years. These old-school two-wheelers have continuously gained popularity among Filipino riders, and that doesn’t seem like a fad that’ll die down that easily.

Now, we’ve come across news that we reckon will excite many of our fellow riders: Lambretta has just opened its first official store in the Philippines. The Italian brand will be distributed by Ropali Corporation in our market.

PHOTO BY Lambretta Philippines

“We found Lambretta as one of the best scooter brands worldwide and it is high time to bring it to the Philippines for us to experience the classic vibe that offers not only time and tradition, but also innovation in the motoring industry,” said Ropali Corporation president Ariane Alingog-Claro.

The new flagship store is located at Escriva Drive corner Gold Loop, Ortigas Center, Pasig City. On display at the store are some of the brand’s newest products such as the V-200 Specials and the V125, X300, and G350 Series scooters.

“We are thankful for the warm response and support of the Lambretta community in the Philippines because we all know that it is a trusted brand, especially based on the technical specifications that Lambrettistas have experienced ever since.”

Lambretta Philippines will be holding a grand launch soon, but details have yet to be announced. We’ll keep you posted. In the meantime, expect the brand to make some more noise as it supposedly has various activities lined up this month.

