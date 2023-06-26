Check out this motorcycle ambulance concept for LGUs to use

Ambulances come in all shapes and sizes. However, we usually imagine these as large high-roof vans or, in some municipalities, smaller vans. That said, there are some places where those vehicles will struggle to fit in.

Enter Hospital on Wheels' (HOW) prototype for a motorcycle ambulance. HOW aims to roll out more of these for barangays and local government units (LGUs) in the near future. With its smaller size, the motorcycle ambulance will be able to enter areas that are difficult to access with four-wheeled vehicles.

Mind you, the idea of a motorcycle ambulance isn’t new. It has been around since the early 20th century, seeing duty during World War 1. Over the decades, there have been several iterations and modified usage (such as a lifeguard vehicle), but the concept remains the same: a small, lightweight vehicle for paramedics to reach tough spots.

Dr. Jim. Sanchez, founder of the HOW Philippines, says their agency is ready to train LGUs free EMS training through the Professional Emergency Medical Services Association should any municipality be interested in purchasing any of its motorcycle ambulances. “While this is a prototype we can still use it in our missions but its primary goal is to train and produce more (motorcycle ambulance),” said Sanchez.

As for equipment, the motorcycle ambulance will include a basic life support system, including an automated CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) machine.

