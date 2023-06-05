This P4.6-M MV Agusta bike is just one of 100 in the world

This weekend, Motostrada invited members of the media and some of its customers to celebrate the fourth anniversary of MV Agusta in the Philippines. In the midst of the festivities, there was one special guest: the MV Agusta F4 Claudio.

The ultra-rare bike is limited to just 100 units in the world, and this particular unit—which already belongs to one proud owner—is number 21. How much? An eye-watering P4.6 million.

Now, if you’re looking to purchase one, well, forget about it. Orders for the F4 Claudio were taken way back in 2018, and of course, each one has already been spoken for.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

This week in cars: Mitsubishi’s compact SUV, Omoda 5 EV preview, new Kia pickup

Honda Dax e: now available for P80.9k, Zoomer e: for P83.9k at Popcycle Ebike Center

As the name suggests, this limited-edition model is based on the F4 RC. Its roots can be traced back to 1997 when Massimo Tamburini and Claudio Castiglioni presented the concept to the world. Castiglioni supposedly “insisted on defining every last detail personally” when designing the F4.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

This unicorn of a bike has F4 RC-derived tech and equipment, including the Brembo Stilema four-piston monobloc radial calipers that MV Agusta also uses in the World Superbike Championship.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

More superbike numbers, you might ask? It’s powered by a 998cc four-banger that’s capable of churning out 115Nm of torque and a maximum of 212 whopping horses. With that and all the carbon-fiber trim on this bike, the F4 Claudio can reach speeds of up to 302kph.

What a way to celebrate four years in the motorcycle industry, we’d say. If you want to see more of this absolutely beautiful beast, just scroll through the photos below.

More photos of the MV Agusta F4 Claudio:

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia