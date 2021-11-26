More NLEX, SCTEX toll-plaza lanes will soon have automatic license-plate recognition

NLEX Corporation is further upgrading the toll-collection systems along the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) and the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX).

The company has announced that more toll-plaza lanes will be installed with an automatic license-plate recognition (ALPR) system in December. The technology has already been in use along NLEX and SCTEX for quite some time now. With these upcoming updates, the total number of lanes featuring the tech will go up to 95.

Specifically, ALPR will be installed in toll lanes in Meycauayan, Bocaue, Balagtas, Tabang, Sta. Rita, and San Fernando. This will operate hand-in-hand with the no-contact apprehension program of the Land Transportation Office that’s currently in the works.

“Technology keeps on evolving and it is imperative to stay up-to-date and relevant. We continue to innovate and invest in technological advancements as these help us provide paramount service to our motorists,” said NLEX Corporation president and general manager J. Luigi Bautista.

NLEX Corporation will also install RFID early-detection features in 29 more toll lanes starting January 2022, bringing the total count up to 188. The enhanced RFID scanners can detect tags up to three vehicles in advance, enabling prompt processing of toll-lane transactions.

