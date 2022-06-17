Fancy an electric adventure bike? Check this out

If you’re desperate to get in on the adventure bike act but would really like said bike to be powered by electricity, your options are more than a little limited right now. There’s the interestingly-named Zero Black Forest, but that’s where our alternatively powered off-road two-wheeler knowledge ends.

Or at least it did until we saw the above. That’s the Patagonia, built by a Spanish startup known as OX Motorcyles. It’s available in green or gold and gets a rear-mounted 15hp motor, a 109kph top speed and a claimed 100km of range. Not exactly going to get you off-grid then, is it? Not unless you’re starting at barely-on grid.

Anyway, it looks fantastic. There’s 14-liter saddle bags, proper off-roady tires, and an LED headlight up front. It’s actually based on the road-going OX One, but here there’s 60mm more suspension travel, a more upright riding position, and a longer wheelbase for a little more stability on the rough stuff. It does share the One’s removable battery, though, which is a 72-volt unit that can be fully-charged from any home socket in five hours.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

