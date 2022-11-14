Behold, the new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

This year’s Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori (EICMA) has been quite a big one, with big reveals from the likes of Honda and Peugeot. Not to be outdone by the Japanese and European brands, though, Indian motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield also had its share of the spotlight in Milan to unveil its newest offering: the Super Meteor 650.

This new cruiser is the latest addition to RE’s growing lineup of stylish classic bikes. Stylish round headlamp? Check. Teardrop tank? Check. Low-slung seat? Check. Chunky tires? Yet another check. Chrome accents on the dark-colored finish? Even more checks.

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

The bike measures 2,260mm long, 890mm wide, and 1,155mm tall with a 1,500mm wheelbase and a 740mm seat height. Curb weight is listed at 241kg. The Super Meteor 650 sits on 19-inch front wheels and 16-inch rear wheels.

Powering this motorcycle is a 648cc air-oil-cooled parallel-twin that generates 46.3hp at 7,250rpm and 52.3Nm of torque at 5,650rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed constant mesh transmission with a wet, multi-plate clutch. The Super Meteor 650 also features front and rear disc brakes with twin-piston floating calipers and gets dual-channel ABS as standard. It comes with a built-in USB-A charging port.

The Scram 411 is already here, and we’re expecting to see the hip Hunter 350 on our shores in the future, too. Should this eventually make its way to our market as well?

More photos of the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650:

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

