4 Scooters launched at the 2023 Makina Moto Show

The 2023 Makina Moto Show has just concluded. This year’s show was pretty busy, with motorcycle manufacturers unveiling one new model after the other.

In case you missed the spectacle this year, well, we’ve got you covered. We’re rounding up some of the biggest launches from the past weekend—there were about a dozen of them, if our math is to be believed. We’re now starting with the scoots.

PHOTO BY Teddy Garcia

“Fresh off the launch of its new scooters at the Inside Racing Bike Festival a few weeks back, Kymco Philippines is back with yet another new introduction at the 2023 Makina Moto Show.

“The latest addition to Kymco’s local lineup is the Xciting VS 400. It boasts the Xciting’s stylish looks with its aggressive-looking front fascia and a large windshield up front. Powering it is a familiar 400.1cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that churns out 33.53hp at 7,250rpm at 37.5Nm at 5,750rpm.

“The bike weighs 195kg (dry), and its seat height is 805mm (31.69 inches). It has a 12.5-liter fuel tank. The scooter sits on 15-inch front and 14-inch rear wheels. It gets 280mm dual-disc brakes up front with ABS as standard.

“The new Kymco Xciting VS 400 stickers for P399,000.”

PHOTO BY Jason Tulio

“After launching the CFMoto 800NK, Motostrada has also unveiled the new Peugeot XP400 at the 2023 Makina Moto Show. This marks the brand’s entry into the expressway-legal adventure-scooter segment.

“The XP400 does boast that ADV scooter design, with an aggressive-looking front end with sculpted fairings, a pair of stylish headlights, a beak, and a large windshield. It also gets a large seat with grab bars at the rear for the pillion. A tire hugger and small fender can be found on the rear wheel.

“Speaking of wheels, the bike sits on 17-inch front and 15-inch spoked rims shod in Pirelli tires. Here below, you’ll also see the 295mm dual-disc and 240mm disc brakes up front and at the back, respectively. Front ABS comes as standard.

“As for the powertrain, the XP400 is powered by a 400cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder PowerMotion engine that generates 35.6hp at 8,150rpm and 38.1Nm of torque at 5,400rpm. Top speed is listed at 137kph, and estimated fuel consumption is 26.3km/L.

“The XP400 lands in our market with a P555,900 price tag.”

3) Suzuki Burgman Street 125 EX

PHOTO BY Teddy Garcia Jr.

“Suzuki has also joined the festivities at this year’s Makina Moto Show, where it has just unveiled the new Burgman Street 125 EX.

“What’s new with the scooter, you might ask? Well, if you’re one of those complaining how the old Burgman Street’s rear wheel was too small, then get this: the new EX variant comes with a larger 12-inch rear wheel shod in a 100/80-12 tubeless tire.

“The styling remains the same for the most part, though this Burgman does get new Metallic Royal Bronze and Metallic Matte Black finishes. It also packs a familiar 125cc air-cooled, single-cylinder gasoline engine that churns out 8.45hp at 6,500rpm and 10Nm of torque at 5,000rpm. This can supposedly do 52.6km/L.

“The scooter stickers for P92,400. What do you think of this new Burgman Street?”

4) Vespa GTS

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Autohub has gotten really busy in the past week. After the launch of the new special-edition Primavera Color Vibe, the carmaker has moved on over to the 2023 Makina Moto Show to unveil yet another new model: the Vespa GTS.

The GTS is the Italian brand’s latest addition to its local lineup. The scooter comes packing a 278cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder gasoline engine that generates 23.8hp at 8,250rpm and 26Nm of torque at 5,250rpm. This powertrain can supposedly do about 31.2km/L.

The scooter is equipped with 12-inch wheels with 220mm disc brakes front and rear. ABS comes as standard.

Three variants are available: GTS SuperSport, GTS SuperTech, and the Sei Giorni II Edition.