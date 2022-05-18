Suzuki’s new 3S Shop in San Pablo City, Laguna, is now open

It’s shaping up to be a busy month for Suzuki Philippines (SPH). After introducing the revamped Burgman Street lineup, the motorcycle manufacturer has now opened the doors to a new facility down south.

The new Suzuki Combo Shop in San Pablo City, Laguna, is a first for the brand in Southern Luzon. The 3S Shop, which is the second Suzuki-exclusive store under Nick Motorcycle Gallery, covers sales, spare parts, and service.

The Suzuki San Pablo Nick Motorcycle Gallery Combo Shop houses both small-displacement motorcycles and big bikes. The dealership will cater to after-sales service needs of customers in the area.

PHOTO BY Suzuki Philippines

“This shop is your one stop store for Suzuki motorcycles—from scooters to semi-automatics, or underbones to backbone, to spare parts and aftersales service. We have everything for you,” said Jun Bulotz, Suzuki Philippines general manager for motorcycle sales and marketing. “And since it is a Suzuki, trust that what you get are quality bikes that are affordable, are economical, and perform very well. The big plus is the signature good service from Nick Motorcycle Gallery.

“This establishment is very promising especially for our big-bike riders in Laguna, Batangas, and Quezon and all the way down to the Bicol region who may be looking for supersport, adventure, off-road or daily commuter bikes.”

PHOTO BY Suzuki Philippines

PHOTO BY Suzuki Philippines

PHOTO BY Suzuki Philippines

PHOTO BY Suzuki Philippines

