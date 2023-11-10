EICMA 2023: Suzuki rolls out two new (but familiar) high-performance bikes

Suzuki has also been making some noise this year at the Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo Accessori (EICMA). The Japanese motorcycle manufacturer has also rolled out a duo of new yet familiar high-performance big bikes.

We say new but familiar because these new models—the GSX-S1000GX and the GSX-8R—borrow tech and mechanical bits from existing Suzuki bikes in the range.

Suzuki GSX-S1000GX

PHOTO BY Suzuki

First of the two is the GSX-S1000GX. It’s quite a mouthful, and so is its spec-sheet. This sexy and stylish sport-tourer gets its engine from the GSX-S1000 series, which is a 999cc liquid-cooled, four-cylinder DOHC gasoline engine.

The highlight of this model is the Suzuki Advanced Electronic Suspension (SAES), the first model in the brand’s roster to get this tech. It electronically controls suspension damping and preload according to the current speed, road surface conditions, and supposed ‘changes in posture’ caused by braking.

The GSX-S1000GX also features the Suzuki Road Adaptive Stabilization (SRAS) program, which detects uneven road surfaces and switches the suspension using the SAES feature. In addition to all this, the bike gets amenities such as smart cruise control, Suzuki Easy Start System, low-RPM assist, and a quick shifter.

PHOTO BY Suzuki

Suzuki GSX-8R

PHOTO BY Suzuki

The second bike that broke cover is the GSX-8R. If you’ve seen the 8S that launched in the Philippines earlier this year, this is basically the faired sportbike version of that. It’s powered by a familiar 776cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine.

It features similar tech as the GSX-S1000SX, but obviously, this one has a sportier stance for more aggressive riding.

PHOTO BY Suzuki

Would you like to see these Suzukis land in the Philippines?