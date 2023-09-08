Suzuki marks the Hayabusa’s 25th year with special-edition model

Suzuki has built a number of hardcore motorcycles in its lifetime, but only a few come close to the likes of the Hayabusa. This sportbike is about to celebrate its 25th year in 2024, and for this milestone anniversary, Suzuki has released a special-edition model: the Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition.

But before we get on with this special, new Busa, let’s take a quick trip down memory lane and take a look at the Hayabusa’ humble beginnings.

Suzuki Hayabusa: A brief history

It was born at a time when other Japanese motorcycle brands such as Kawasaki and Honda were dominating the speed wars. When it first came out, it instantly obliterated the competition. It was the ultimate sport bike when it debuted in 1999.

The Busa was named after the Japanese term for the Peregrine Falcon, a bird that hunts other birds. One of its prey? Blackbirds. In case you hadn’t realized, Honda had a Blackbird sportbike that it unleashed to rival the Kawasaki Ninja.

But the Busa wasn’t just fast—it had the looks to go along with it, too. The Hayabusa was designed specifically for speed, as all the bits and pieces from the front fairings to the rear seat cowl were built with aerodynamics in mind. Suzuki ended up with a menacing-looking sportbike for the new millennium, a design that still stands out to this day.

Two generations and a handful of styling and mechanical improvements later, the Hayabusa is still standing strong. It remains one of the most eye-catching (and ear-shattering) bikes you’ll ever see (or hear) on the road and one of the most powerful sportbikes today.

The 25th Anniversary Edition model that Suzuki is rolling out features a 25th Anniversary glass enamel emblem on the fuel tank and a similar logo on the muffler. It boasts V-shaped decals on the fairings and cowl and a thick embossed Suzuki logo on the tank. The look is completed by the gold bits underneath and the Hayabusa Kanji logo on the drivechain plates.

This special Hayabusa sees no mechanical changes, as it still packs a screaming 1,340cc four-banger with a six-speed manual transmission and a wide arsenal of tech.

You can check out more photos of the special-edition model below. Happy birthday, Busa!

Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition photos

