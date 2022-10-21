The Suzuki Raider R150 can now be had in a shiny blue colorway

After launching a couple of new models this year in the Avenis and the GSX-S1000GT, Suzuki Motorcycle Philippines is now introducing a new colorway for the Raider R150.

The king of the underbones can now be had in a shiny new Metallic Triton Blue colorway. The fairings and the wheels now sport a bright blue finish, and as a nice added touch, the Raider also gets Ecstar decals. This new option joins the existing color lineup consisting of Metallic Matte Stellar Blue, Candy Matte Bordeaux Red, Titan Black, and Pearl Bright Ivory.

No mechanical changes here, of course. The Raider is still powered by a 147.3cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel-injected gasoline engine that churns out 18.24hp at 10,000rpm and 13.8Nm of torque at 8,500rpm. This powertrain is mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

This new color option comes at no added costs as well, so it still has a P112,900 SRP. What do you think of the new look, readers?

New Suzuki Raider R150 colorway:

