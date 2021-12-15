TVS launches Apache RR 310 sport bike, Ntorq 125 scooter in PH

India-based motorcycle manufacturer TVS Motor Company continues to expand its Philippine lineup further. The company has now introduced two new models in our market: the Apache RR 310 and the Ntorq 125.

The TVS Apache RR 310 is a sportbike powered by a 312cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 34hp and 27Nm of torque. It features TVS’s race-tuned fuel-injection (RT-Fi) technology that promises superior performance with improved real throttle feel.

The bike is equipped with a multi-information race computer with control cubes and has four selectable ride modes, namely: Urban, Rain, Sport, and Track. It also features Bluetooth SmartXonnect technology that enables smartphone connectivity via a mobile app. The app provides users with a host of added features including navigation assist, a top-speed recorder, a built-in lap timer, and parking location assist. It also allows selection between multiple ride statistic modes such as Street and Sport.

The Ntorq 125 joins the TVS scooter lineup packing its 125cc that also boasts the brand’s RT-Fi technology. It is also fitted with an instrument panel with SmartXonnect technology. The scooter can be had with a Matte Red, Metallic Gray, Metallic Red, or Metallic Blue finish.

“It gives us utmost pleasure to introduce TVS Apache RR 310 and TVS Ntorq 125 with best-in-class features and RT-Fi technology in the Philippines,” said PT TVS Motor Company Indonesia president director J Thangarajan. “It has been our constant endeavor to provide our valued Filipino customers with quality two-wheeler offerings that best suit their lifestyle without compromising on functionality and technology.

“The smart features of the TVS Apache RR 310 and TVS Ntorq 125 are perfect to cater to the connected needs of the customers. We are committed to enhancing the ownership experience for the customers with the diverse product range.”

