The updated Vespa GTS range has some lovely new colors

Vespa is ending 2022 on a high note, as it begins the final quarter of the year with the introduction of the new GTS range. There are four new model variants with two engine options to choose from.

The four variants are namely: GTS, GTS Super, GTS Super Sport, and GTS Super Tech. Each scooter embodies that signature Vespa styling with the classic look and steel body, with the accentuating trim and decals varying from variant to variant.

PHOTO BY Vespa

The two engine options available are the 125cc and 278cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder units. The former is capable of 14hp at 8,750rpm and 12Nm of torque at 6,750rpm, while the latter pushes out a significantly higher 23.8hp at 8,250rpm and 26Nm at 5,250rpm.

PHOTO BY Vespa

Extra tech in the GTS 2023 range include ABS with dual disc brakes, a start-stop system, and the Vespa MIA Bluetooth connectivity system available in all four variants. Also highlighting the new 2023 range is the wide selection of colorways—there are 14, to be exact. We particularly like the Verde Ambizioso Matt and Arancio Impulsivo on the Super Sport and the Blu Energico Matt on the Super Tech. The Beige Avvolgente and Verde Amabile on the regular GTS deserve second looks, too.

We’re expecting these new Vespas to land on our shores in the future. Which trim and finish combination would you get if you had to pick?

More photos of the new Vespa GTS 2023 range:

PHOTO BY Vespa

PHOTO BY Vespa

PHOTO BY Vespa

PHOTO BY Vespa

PHOTO BY Vespa

PHOTO BY Vespa

PHOTO BY Vespa

PHOTO BY Vespa

