The special-edition Vespa Primavera Color Vibe lands in PH priced at P235k

While other motorcycle brands are busy gearing up for the 2023 Makina Moto Show, Moto Italia has gone ahead and unveiled a new model at a separate launch event: the new Primavera Color Vibe.

This special-edition scoot comes in two colorways, namely Blue Audace and Orange Tramonto. The former features accents of the latter and vice versa. This particular model is based on the Primavera.

WHAT TO LOOK FORWARD TO AT THE 2023 MAKINA MOTO SHOW:

What is Honda launching at this year’s Makina Moto Show?

The Peugeot XP400 will be launched at the 2023 Makina Moto Show

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Powering this Vespa is a 155cc air-cooled, single-cylinder iGet engine that generates 13hp and 13Nm of torque. The scooter sits on 12-inch wheels shod in 110/70 front and 120/70 rear tires, front disc and rear drum brakes, and comes with front ABS. The new Primavera stickers for P235,000.

You can check out more photos of the new Primavera below. But before we go, let’s circle back to the upcoming Makina Moto Show we mentioned—it’s best we still keep our eyes peeled there, because Vespa might still have something in store for us then.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

More photos of the new Vespa Primavera Color Vibe:

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia