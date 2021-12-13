Motorcycle News

A new Yamaha Revzone dealership is now open in Dagupan

Just in time for Christmas
by TopGear.com.ph | 2 hours ago
PHOTO: Yamaha Motor Philippines
MOTORCYCLE BRANDS IN THIS ARTICLE
Yamaha

Any Yamaha customers here from Pangasinan? Take note: Yamaha Motor Philippines (YMPH) has opened a new dealership in Dagupan City.

Revzone Dagupan is inspired by Yamaha’s flagship facility, YZone. It showcases the latest models from the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer’s local lineup, from small commuter scooters to high-powered sportbikes. The dealership also has a dedicated service area and provides customers with access to Yamaha Genuine Parts and Accessories.

The new dealership is located in Purok 6, Lucao District, Dagupan City, Pangasinan. It operates under the Guanzon Group of Companies, a YMPH dealer partner.

Revzone Dagupan opens just in time for the holidays. If you’re from the area and are thinking of buying a new bike this Christmas, this might be the sign you’re waiting for.

PHOTO: Yamaha Motor Philippines

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

