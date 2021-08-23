Subaru PH officially launches the all-new Outback with a P2.38-M SRP

As promised, Motor Image Pilipinas has launched the all-new Subaru Outback in the Philippines. We’ve already seen actual photos of the car, so let’s not talk about its styling. Let’s instead discuss the specs, because now we have the full spec sheet at our disposal.

PHOTO BY Subaru

Powering the Outback is a 2.5-liter boxer mill capable of 185hp and 245Nm of torque—this allows the crossover to get to 100 from a standstill in 9.6sec. In addition, it gets Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive. Of course, it also comes with Subaru’s signature EyeSight technology, albeit a new and improved version.

The new Outback gets the new EyeSight 4.0, which includes an improved pre-collision braking function. The new package also comes with autonomous emergency steering that will help avoid accidents, a lane-centering function on the adaptive cruise control feature, and a lane-departure prevention function on the lane-departure warning feature.

Other safety bits include eight airbags, steering-responsive headlights, adaptive driving beam, and blind-spot detection

PHOTO BY Subaru

Inside, the Outback is fitted with new Nappa leather seats. There’s a new 11.6-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android auto to boot. This head unit is complemented by an 11+1-speaker Harman/Kardon premium audio setup.

PHOTO BY Subaru

“This car is really about giving you a refined, premium driving experience in a feature-packed model at an unbeatable price for you to go create your best memories with your loved ones. Fans of the Outback will know that it is reliable and always there for you, taking you on your best journeys, time after time,” said Tan Chong International Ltd. deputy chairman and managing director Glenn Tan.

“It has the latest best-in-class safety features and spaciousness usually found in luxury European brands,” Tan added. “It will keep you and your loved ones safe and comfortable. It is stable, versatile, and practical, with a touch of luxury. It is a well-equipped high-end car, without the high-end price tag.”

PHOTO BY Subaru

Speaking of price tags, the Outback stickers for P2,380,000. The P50,000 early-bird discount that MIP previously offered will now also be available to customers who reserve a unit by September 30, 2021. The first batch of customers will also receive a limited-edition Bynd Artisan leather pouch.

So, what do you think of this new Subie? The comments section is open.

