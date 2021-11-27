The PH-market Volkswagen T-Cross now comes with Wireless Apple CarPlay

If the Volkswagen T-Cross is on your Christmas gift list for yourself (lucky you) or a loved one (lucky them), you might want to check out the subcompact crossover’s latest variant in the local market.

Volkswagen Philippines has just announced the arrival of the 2022 T-Cross SE, which comes with two notable updates. The first is the digital Active Info Display with better performance graphics that highlight key driving info. And if you’re an iPhone user, the new variant adds Wireless Apple CarPlay for easy, seamless connectivity with your smartphone.

PHOTO BY Volkswagen Philippines

PHOTO BY Volkswagen Philippines

Available body colors are Tribu, Syringa Violet, Romance Red, Chinchilla Gray, and Polar White. For this variant, the dashboard and the center console are finished to match the exterior paint job.

The 2022 T-Cross SE is priced at P1.25 million, and is now available for reservations at Volkswagen dealerships.

