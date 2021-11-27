Car News

The PH-market Volkswagen T-Cross now comes with Wireless Apple CarPlay

An early Christmas gift from the carmaker
by Sharleen Banzon | 2 hours ago
PHOTO: Volkswagen Philippines
Volkswagen
Volkswagen T-Cross

If the Volkswagen T-Cross is on your Christmas gift list for yourself (lucky you) or a loved one (lucky them), you might want to check out the subcompact crossover’s latest variant in the local market.

Volkswagen Philippines has just announced the arrival of the 2022 T-Cross SE, which comes with two notable updates. The first is the digital Active Info Display with better performance graphics that highlight key driving info. And if you’re an iPhone user, the new variant adds Wireless Apple CarPlay for easy, seamless connectivity with your smartphone.

Available body colors are Tribu, Syringa Violet, Romance Red, Chinchilla Gray, and Polar White. For this variant, the dashboard and the center console are finished to match the exterior paint job.

The 2022 T-Cross SE is priced at P1.25 million, and is now available for reservations at Volkswagen dealerships.

PHOTO: Volkswagen Philippines

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

